TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Faculty Open Access Award

This award is NOT for publisher fees. Award Eligibility:


  • Applicants must be full-time tenure track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University

  • Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy

  • Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples of work such as:

o An open access publication in a reputable journal

o A  pre-print/ post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository

o An open textbook or open educational resource

o A course with all open learning materials

o Open software


Get more information or submit an application.  Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu  with any questions.
Posted:
9/21/2017

Originator:
Camille Thomas

Email:
camille.thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/16/2017

Location:
TTU Libraries


Categories