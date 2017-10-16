This award is NOT for publisher fees. Award Eligibility:
Applicants must be full-time tenure track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University
Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy
Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples of work such as:
o An open access publication in a reputable journal
o A pre-print/ post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository
o An open textbook or open educational resource
o A course with all open learning materials
o Open software
Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu with any questions.