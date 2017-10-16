This award is NOT for publisher fees. Award Eligibility:

Applicants must be full-time tenure track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University

Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy

Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples of work such as: o An open access publication in a reputable journal o A pre-print/ post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository o An open textbook or open educational resource o A course with all open learning materials o Open software

Get more information or submit an application. Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu with any questions.

9/21/2017



Camille Thomas



camille.thomas@ttu.edu



Library



10/16/2017



TTU Libraries



