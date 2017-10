Wednesday, October 4--The second LSJE Lunchtime Speakers Series event at 12:30 in English room 201 will feature Dr. Ben Rogerson on "New Hollywood Auteurs and the Problem of 'Social Problem' Films" and graduate student Jonelle Frazier on "Healing through the Breakdown of Time in Sherman Alexie's Flight." Posted:

Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/4/2017



English Bldg RM 201



