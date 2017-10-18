Wednesday, October 18--The Literature, Social Justice and Environment Concentration of the Department of English will host the Fall Roundtable at 7:00 p.m. in the basement auditorium of the English building in Room 001. This fascinating and timely discussion, "Walled Up: Human and Environmental Impacts of a Border Wall," will feature Dr. Miguel Levario (TTU Dept. of History), Dr. Samantha Kahl (TTU Dept. of Natural Resources Management), and Kevin Bixby (Director,

Southwest Environmental Center, Las Cruces NM

). Refreshments will be served.