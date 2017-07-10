TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Super Saturday Volunteers
Complete your volunteer hours with IDEAL by walking 3rd-8th grade students on Saturday mornings to their on-campus class. Volunteers can choose from 2-6 hours to volunteer, whichever suits them best. This fall, IDEAL will be accepting ONLY 16 volunteers. Use this link to register! https://orgsync.com/134575/forms/275762 .
Posted:
9/22/2017

Originator:
Ariana Hernandez

Email:
ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2017

Location:
Doak Hall RM 110

