The journey for dignity and affirmation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) people has been long and never easy. Advocates, allies, and other courageous individuals who have strived for a more inclusive society have championed changing hearts and minds. Throughout this week, we celebrate pride in our progress and recommit to bending the arc toward justice. The week offers lectures, social events, trainings, and more! Visit www.lgbtqia.ttu.edu for more information.