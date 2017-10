As part of Tech's 3rd Annual Pride Week, we invite students, faculty, staff, and community members to Club Luxor on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. to see who becomes our first Miss. Tech Pride Week Glamour and Fame. Special Guest Dee Ranged will co-host and perform. Tickets are available for purchase online . General admission is $8.





All proceeds benefit PFLAG Lubbock's Lola Marie Drew Scholarship Fund. No alcohol will be served at this event.