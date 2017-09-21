TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SKYVIEWS DINNER SERIES

Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series! Please Join Us!!!

APPITIZER
“Kicked Up” Spinach and Artichoke Dip- Creamy Spinach Dip served with Garlic Parmesan Crusted Crostinis


SALAD AND GUMBO
“Kick Butt” Gumbo- Louisiana Chicken and Sausage Gumbo


ENTRÉE
Cajun Crispy Fried Chicken- Emeril’s Cajun Spiced Crispy Fried Chicken Topped with a Honey Glaze
Crawfish Etouffe- Emeril’s Take on a New Orleans Classic Recipe
*Both Entrée’s served with Dirty Rice with Andouille Sausage and and Emrilized Green Bean Casserole*

 
DESSERT
Bayou City Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Cake drizzled with Strawberry served with Vanilla Ice Cream

 

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!!
Posted:
9/21/2017

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


Categories