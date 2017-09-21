Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series! Please Join Us!!!
APPITIZER
“Kicked Up” Spinach and Artichoke Dip- Creamy Spinach Dip served with Garlic Parmesan Crusted Crostinis
SALAD AND GUMBO
“Kick Butt” Gumbo- Louisiana Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
ENTRÉE
Cajun Crispy Fried Chicken- Emeril’s Cajun Spiced Crispy Fried Chicken Topped with a Honey Glaze
Crawfish Etouffe- Emeril’s Take on a New Orleans Classic Recipe
*Both Entrée’s served with Dirty Rice with Andouille Sausage and and Emrilized Green Bean Casserole*
DESSERT
Bayou City Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Cake drizzled with Strawberry served with Vanilla Ice Cream
***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!!