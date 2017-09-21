Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series! Please Join Us!!!

APPITIZER

“Kicked Up” Spinach and Artichoke Dip- Creamy Spinach Dip served with Garlic Parmesan Crusted Crostinis



SALAD AND GUMBO

“Kick Butt” Gumbo- Louisiana Chicken and Sausage Gumbo



ENTRÉE

Cajun Crispy Fried Chicken- Emeril’s Cajun Spiced Crispy Fried Chicken Topped with a Honey Glaze

Crawfish Etouffe- Emeril’s Take on a New Orleans Classic Recipe

*Both Entrée’s served with Dirty Rice with Andouille Sausage and and Emrilized Green Bean Casserole*



DESSERT

Bayou City Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Cake drizzled with Strawberry served with Vanilla Ice Cream

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!!

