Join emcee and guest artist, Regie Cabico, on Wednesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. in the SUB Matador Room, for our first Poetry Slam as part of Tech's annual Texas Tech Pride Week Celebration.

Any topic is fair game, but leave racist, sexist, homophobic - you get the picture - content out. Open-mic performers can follow registered participants, time permitting. Each participant is allowed one piece, no more than four minutes. We ask for no costumes, props, or musical background.

More Information,

including Registration Available Here

Prizes will be awarded based on the scoring of three judges, as well as audience choice.

Mocktails will be served as part our ongoing efforts to raise awareness to responsible drinking. Come on - we're buying this round!



