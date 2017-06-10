TTU Arts Practice Research conference and concerts, Oct 6-7 2017!

https://sites.google.com/view/ttuapr2017/home

On October 6-7 2017, the TTU Vernacular Music Center presents the Second Biennial Conference Arts Practice Research: Scholarship, Pedagogy, and the Creative Process. With support from the Texas Tech University School of Music, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the College of Media and Communications, radio stations KTTZ and KTXT, the School of Art, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, and the School of Theatre and Dance, TTU-APR partners concurrently with the American Musicological Society – Southwest Chapter fall meetings, the TTU Metals Symposium, the TTU Women’s Studies program, and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts. Keynote speakers include visual artist Joyce Scott and NPR senior theatre and film critic Bob Mondello.

The conference, held on the campus of Texas Tech University, brings together students and teachers, creators and scholars, campus and community, vernacular and cultivated genres, “traditional” and “modern” perspectives. It will include individual papers, themed paper sessions; individual presentations of works in process; and participatory workshops in music and dance.

Media contacts:

Chris Smith (Vernacular Music Center): Christopher.smith@ttu.edu 806 438 5067

Roger Landes (Vernacular Music Center): roger.landes@ttu.edu 575 613 2203

Carol Flueckiger (School of Art): c.flueckiger@ttu.edu

Rob Glover (School of Art); r.glover@ttu.edu

Patricia Earl (Women’s Studies): patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR TTU-APR:

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career, "hired to write for every small paper in Washington, D.C., just as it was about to fold," saw that jink broken in 1984, when he came to NPR. For more than three decades, Mondello has reviewed movies and covered the arts for NPR News, seeing at least 250 films and 100 plays annually, then sharing critiques and commentaries about the most intriguing on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered. In 2005, he conceived and co-produced NPR's eight-part series "American Stages," exploring the history, reach, and accomplishments of the regional theater movement. Mondello has also written about the arts for such diverse publications as USA Today, The Washington Post, and Preservation Magazine, as well as for commercial and public television stations. And he has been a lead theater critic for Washington City Paper, D.C.'s leading alternative weekly, since 1987. Before becoming a professional critic, Mondello spent more than a decade in entertainment advertising, working in public relations for a chain of movie theaters, where he learned the ins and outs of the film industry, and for an independent repertory theater, where he reveled in film history. Asked what NPR pieces he's proudest of, he points to commentaries on silent films – a bit of a trick on radio – and cultural features he's produced from Argentina, where he and his husband have a second home. An avid traveler, Mondello even spends his vacations watching movies and plays in other countries. "I see as many movies in a year," he says. "As most people see in a lifetime."

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Bob Mondello class visits:

Friday Oct 6



· JOUR 4350: Multiplatform News Delivery



· MUSI1300: “Creating the Critical Listener”



· EMC 3370: Writing for Electronic Media



· JOUR 3314: Broadcast Journalism



Mr Mondello will also visit stations KTTZ and KTXT, both speaking live and recording for future broadcast

Friday Oct 6 First Friday Art Trail

“Balfolk TTU” presents participatory French folk music and dance, LHUCA Ice House, 6:30-8pm

Saturday Oct 7

American Musicological Society – Southwest Chapter fall meetings, Hemmle Recital hall

Scholars from around the Southwest present on topics of musicology, music history, dance, and ethnomusicology

8:30-10 Paper session

10-10:45 Poster session & coffee break

10:45-11:45 Paper session

1:15-2:15 Paper session

Bob Mondello keynote address:

2:30-3:30pm, Hemmle Recital Hall: “Art and the Outside World”

4-5pm Vernacular Music & Dance participatory workshop, Hemmle stage—all welcome!

8-9:30pm “Research as Performance as Research” Hemmle

Featuring world premieres of two VMC-partnered major works Devised with student collaborators:



· Three song settings for SATB choir & instrumental band from the “folk-oratorio” Plunder! Battling for Democracy in the New World, and



· To Wipe All Tears from Our Eyes, for 13 dancers and 12 musicians, an extended narrative work of live music and dance on topics of colonialism, appropriation, privilege, and regret in the lives of early 20th century dance icons



ALL TTU-APR EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC





