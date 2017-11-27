Come to our info session and hear what it takes to be a Red Raider Camp Counselor! You must attend an info session to be eligible to apply! Can't make the info session this week? No worries! We will have plenty next spring! Mark your calendar for the one that works best for you!
November 27 11:00 AM SUB Mesa Room
November 28 3:30 PM SUB Mesa Room
November 29 12:00 PM SUB Mesa Room
November 30 12:30 PM SUB Mesa Room
For more information on the application process, please check out our website!
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php