Come to our info session and hear what it takes to be a Red Raider Camp Counselor! You must attend an info session to be eligible to apply! Can't make the info session this week? No worries! We will have plenty next spring! Mark your calendar for the one that works best for you! November 27 11:00 AM SUB Mesa Room November 28 3:30 PM SUB Mesa Room November 29 12:00 PM SUB Mesa Room November 30 12:30 PM SUB Mesa Room For more information on the application process, please check out our website! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php Posted:

11/27/2017



Originator:

Stefan Altheide



Email:

stefan.altheide@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

