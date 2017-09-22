



Flash sale begins at 12noon today, September 22, and ends at 11:59pm Sunday, September 24.



Save 50% on your ticket to see GRAMMY® nominees Skillet & Britt Nicole, American Idol alum Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells, and GAWVI live with speaker Mark Lee from Third Day at United Supermarkets Arena on October 12!

Flash sale begins at 12noon today, September 22, and ends at 11:59pm Sunday, September 24.

Visit www.selectaseatlubbock.com and use the code: INSIDER

Discount not applicable to VIP tickets or previous purchases.

9/22/2017



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Spirit Arena





