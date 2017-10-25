All student organizations are required to have a faculty or staff advisor. As students create new student organizations and faculty/staff leave the institution students are in need of full time faculty or staff that would be interested in serving as an advisor. If you are interested please go to this link https://orgsync.com/10114/forms/37643 to fill out a Volunteer Form. When student organizations are in need of an advisor we will match you up with similar interests. Students will be required to meet with you to identify if it is a match or not. If you want more information about what it means to be an advisor check out our website at http://ttu.orgsync.com/Advisor_2.



If you have any other questions please feel free to email studentorgs@ttu.edu.

