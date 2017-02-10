We are looking for female individuals whose age falls within 20-35 years and 55-75 years (for our age-specific cohorts) to volunteer as participants. The study will be conducted at the Texas Tech campus, specifically at the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management. Participants will come for a one (1) time visit that will take approximately 45 to 60 minutes (1 hour).





We specifically invite individuals of sound mind, whose body mass index (BMI) fall between 19 to 25, or those with BMI greater than 30. They must be able to stand and walk independently and not be under strong medication that renders them unable to perform these tasks.





Functional balance will be tested as well as balance perception and physical activity that contributes to overall functional performance. Preliminary interviews will be done, questionnaires will be filled, and physical measurements such as height, weight, waist and hip circumference will be taken. In addition, balance skills will be assessed using the Balance(R) Master (a machine at the TTU campus). You will be asked to perform simple tasks such as getting up from a chair and walking and balancing in different conditions. Video images will be taken for assessment.





In addition, you will be fitted with a wearable technology (e.g. watch like device) for one week to track daily activities related to energy expenditure. Researchers will collect the device at the end of the week, or should it be necessary (certain cases), the participant may be requested to return the activity tracker on campus.





We assure you that recorded data and personal information are used purely for research purposes and will be kept confidential. You are free to withdraw from the study anytime you feel discomfort. This project is headed by Isabela Aurellado, a graduate student from the KSM Department. Contact her at 224 8172155 or maria-isabela.aurellado@ttu.edu to schedule your session. The adviser is Dr. Nida Roncesvalles from the KSM Department, and you may freely call her at 806 8346922, or visit her office at RM 154 at the KSM Building.





We are looking forward to your participation. Thank you.





The protocol of this study has been approved by the IRB (IRB2017-205) effective from March 9, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018.