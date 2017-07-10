|
Complete your volunteer hours with IDEAL by walking 3rd-8th grade students on Saturday mornings to their on-campus class. Volunteers can choose from 2-6 hours of service, whichever suits them best. This fall, IDEAL will be accepting ONLY 16 volunteers! Use this link to register: https://orgsync.com/134575/forms/275762
9/25/2017
Ariana Hernandez
ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2017
Location:
Doak Hall RM 110
