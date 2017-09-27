|
Celebrate the Freedom to Read! It's Banned Books Week, and the Tech Book History Club and the Department of English are celebrating by reading books someone doesn't want you to read! Come listen and find out about all the books that people have tried to ban at the Banned Books Read-In, today (Wed., Sept. 27th) in the Free Speech Area from 1-3pm.
|Posted:
9/27/2017
Originator:
Marta Kvande
Email:
marta.kvande@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2017
Location:
Free Speech Area
