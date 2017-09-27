TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Live Dangerously! Come hear a Banned Books Read-In!
Celebrate the Freedom to Read! It's Banned Books Week, and the Tech Book History Club and the Department of English are celebrating by reading books someone doesn't want you to read! Come listen and find out about all the books that people have tried to ban at the Banned Books Read-In, today (Wed., Sept. 27th) in the Free Speech Area from 1-3pm.
Posted:
9/27/2017

Originator:
Marta Kvande

Email:
marta.kvande@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2017

Location:
Free Speech Area

Categories