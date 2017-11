Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in November! November 27: 11:00 am SUB Mesa Room November 28: 3:30 pm SUB Mesa Room November 29: 12:00 pm SUB Mesa Room November 30: 12:30 pm SUB Mesa Room For more information on the application process, please check out our website! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php Posted:

11/8/2017



Originator:

Stefan Altheide



Email:

stefan.altheide@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities