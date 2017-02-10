On Monday, October 2nd at 5:30 p.m. in the Escondido Theater of the Texas Tech Student Union Building, Joseph Carroll, Curator’s Professor of English at the University of Missouri, will deliver a lecture entitled “Surviving Through Stories: The Evolutionary Foundations of Literature.”



Individual people construct internal narratives about their own lives, and thus define their identities, values, and goals. Every society tells a collective story about itself: its origins, its virtues, and its purposes. Joseph Carroll argues that our evolutionary past entwines itself into all our stories, which make human meaning out of biological rhythms and relationships. Drawing on recent research in the evolutionary social sciences and humanities, Carroll delineates the human life cycle and describes the universal literary themes that emerge from that cycle. He also explains how every individual culture and person modulates the universal themes of human nature. This “biocultural” view of imagination opens a path to new forms of literary study, and it suggests a vast, humanistic expansion in the concept of human nature.

