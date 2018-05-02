Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in February! February 5: 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room February 6: 11:00 PM & 3:30 PM SUB Caprock Room February 7: 1:00 PM SUB Caprock Room February 8: 12:30 & 5:00 PM SUB Mesa Room February 9: 4:00 & 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room February 12: 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, & 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room For more information on the application process, please check out our website! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php Posted:

2/5/2018



Originator:

Stefan Altheide



Email:

stefan.altheide@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

