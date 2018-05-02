TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Check out an RRC Info Session TODAY!

Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in February! 

February 5: 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room

February 6: 11:00 PM & 3:30 PM SUB Caprock Room

February 7: 1:00 PM SUB Caprock Room

February 8: 12:30 & 5:00 PM SUB Mesa Room

February 9: 4:00 & 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room

February 12: 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, & 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room

For more information on the application process, please check out our website! 

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php
