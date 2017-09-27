Conversations in Clay: 4 Texas Perspectives

The Conversations in Clay symposium at Texas Tech University at Fredericksburg will showcase the work and perspectives of four Texas ceramic artists featuring Jillian Cooper, James Watkins, Von Venhuizen, and Jim Bob Salazar.

Times:

Friday, September 29, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

The opening remarks and artist lectures will take place in the HEB room of the Hill Country University Center (HCUC),

2818 East U.S. Hwy 290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, (830) 990-2717

7:00 p.m.