Ready to test your financial literacy? Come by our table and play our Don’t Go for Broke board game! Snag some Red to Black giveaways and learn more about how we can help with your money questions! Test your financial knowledge for a chance to win our prize package!
Facebook: www.facebook/r2b.ttu
Instagram: r2b_ttu
Twitter: @r2b_ttu
Email: redtoblack@ttu.edu
Phone: 806-742-9781
Online: www.r2b.ttu.edu
|Posted:
10/5/2017
Originator:
Jacob Gurock
Email:
jacob.gurock@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2017
Location:
SUB CopyMail
