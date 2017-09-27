The Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) would like to recognize the 2017-2018 Service Learning Faculty Fellows (SLFF) cohort: LaGina Fairbetter (Architecture), Kristi Gaines (Design), Adam Howard (School of Theatre and Dance), Matt Huml (Kinesiology and Sport Management), Kyle Jay (National Wind Institute), Michael McCarty (Human Development and Family Studies), Stephen Rutner (Marketing and Supply Chain Management), Blair Williams (School of Music), Jennifer Wilson (Personal Financial Planning).

The TLPDC would also like to recognize the Service Learning Scholars (SLS) cohort: Amy Boren (Agricultural Education & Communications), Debbie Laverie (Marketing), Ali Duffy (Theatre & Dance), Sandra Huston (Personal Financial Planning), Stephanie Jones (Educational Psychology & Leadership), Tanja Karp (Electrical and Computer Engineering), Deidre Popovich (Marketing), Sandy Ryan (Management).



For more information on the Service Learning Faculty Fellows and Service Learning Scholars Programs visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/. Applications for the SLFF program are submitted at the end of May, and applications for the SLS program are submitted in mid-August.







