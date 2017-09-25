Participants must be between 18-80 years old without diagnosed cardiovascular and tremor problems that limit keeping hands still during fingertip video camera recording measurement for 3 minutes.





This study involves 1 visit (visit = 17 minutes) during 10am-4pm weekdays to the CVIAL Lab (Rm #116) in the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) building at Texas Tech University. Participants are asked to sit down on a chair and place a finger at rest. Measurements only include fingertip video camera recording measurement procedure at rest status. Participants will not be compensated for completion of the study. Interested men and women should contact Mrs. Fatemeh Tabei at fatemehsadat.tabei@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.