Come to the Study Abroad Fair this Wednesday, October 4th, 10:00-3:00 to learn about the exciting TTU Mexico Field Course program from the directors and participants from this past summer!!!

Summer I, 2018 will mark the 49th year that we have offered this fast-paced, well-balanced, and affordable study abroad program in San Luis Potosí. Come to our table to learn about the 6 hours of Spanish you can complete while being immersed in the language and culture!

The program also includes living with a friendly, hospitable host family as well as visiting interesting sites like the colonial towns of Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende, the ancient Mayan city of Chichen Itza, and the beach resort, Playa del Carmen.