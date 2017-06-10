Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will present part one of a two part film series of its Ciclo de Cine (Film Festival) with a movie titled "El Liberador" (The Liberator) on Friday, October 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in 351 Education Building.



"El Liberador" is a 2013 Spanish–Venezuelan historical drama film directed by Alberto Arvelo, starring Édgar Ramírez as Simón Bolívar and depicts the story of Venezuela's battle against the Spanish Empire.

As an Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi organizes activities that are of very high academic value. The movie will be preceded by a discussion, and there will also be subtitles so that everybody can understand what is going on. This activity is intended to teach both language and culture. Pizza and drinks will be served. Everyone is welcome!



9/26/2017



Gayle Jeffers



gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/6/2017



351 Education



