Are you interested in winning a $500 scholarship? Here at the Texas Tech University Office of Planning and Assessment (OPA), we are all about giving scholarships to deserving Red Raiders! If you would like a chance to receive the OPA Student Scholarship, you should participate in TechQuest! TechQuest is a 32 question assessment designed to assess general education knowledge and abilities in Texas Tech students.

Look for an email invitation the second week of October for the link to participate! Please contact libby.spradlin@ttu.edu if you have any questions.