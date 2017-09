LIfe is why we walk.



Please join us on October 28, 2017 at 8am to fight heart disease and stroke. Check in is at 8am at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. It is a 5K and 1 Mile walk. Please visit the Please join us on October 28, 2017 at 8am to fight heart disease and stroke. Check in is at 8am at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. It is a 5K and 1 Mile walk. Please visit the Lubbock Heart Walk website to register. Posted:

9/26/2017



Originator:

Luciana Cavazos



Email:

luciana.c.cavazos@ttu.edu



Department:

Provost and SVP Academic Affairs



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/28/2017



Location:

TTU Frazier Alumni Pavilion



