Coming up Thursday, September 28th at 7pm, the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute present "BalFolk TTU!"--an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dance to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!

A "Bal" is an evening of participatory Euro-French folk dancing to live music. BalFolk TTU musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to BalFolk music and dances: chapelloise, cercle circassien, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrées à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered, no partner necessary. Featuring the musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (VMC) (hurdy gurdy. bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.).

No cover (donations welcome), friendly wait-staff, live music, and fun for all.

Venez à notre Bal!