In a unique program presented by the Texas Tech Presidential Lecture & Performance Series, singer, songwriter, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett will be in conversation with Paul Allen Hunton, general manager of Texas Tech Public Media, to offer insights about his creative process and stories from a recording and performing life spanning thirty years.

Four-time Grammy winner and Texas-based musician, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that includes 14 memorable albums fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. This program of conversation will offer his fans and followers an intimate look at one of America’s musical treasures.

Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band’, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



Thursday, October 12, 2017



All events will begin at 7:00 PM in the TTU Allen Theatre

$18.00 General Admission & $75.00 General Admission Season Tickets

Tickets are available by calling Select-A Seat at (806) 770-2000 or by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com

TTU students receive 1 free ticket with valid TTU ID at the Student Union Building ticket booth



For more information, please contact Jo Moore at (806)-834-5261, by e-mail at jo.moore@ttu.edu or visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu and www.facebook.com/presidential.series