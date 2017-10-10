The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a concert featuring the University Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, October 10) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Director of orchestral studies Philip Mann, and graduate conducting students Cristian Cimei and Delyana Lazarova will conduct the performance.

The orchestra’s performance, “Elan of Youth,” will feature the four School of Music students who won last academic year’s school-wide concerto competition for their respective instruments. The four winners were selected respectively from the keyboard, wind, percussion, and string areas. All four concerto works for this performance will feature each soloist with accompaniment provided by the students in either the full orchestra or in a reduced string orchestra.

The first selection on the program is the brooding and tempestuous first movement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, performed by DMA piano performance student Ekaterina Paniukova and conducted by Professor Mann. A young Ludwig van Beethoven deemed this concerto one of his favorites, and Beethoven was one of many famous pianist-composers who wrote a cadenza for it, others including Johannes Brahms, Ferruccio Busoni, and Clara Schumann.

DMA saxophone performance student Ben Still will perform the groundbreaking single-movement Saxophone Concerto of Romantic-era Russian composer Alexander Glazunov with strings only, conducted by Mr. Cimei. Pioneering Danish concert saxophonist Sigurd Raschèr was responsible for inspiring this piece’s composition. Glazunov’s 1934 concerto was one of the very first to be written for the widely stigmatized instrument, as the saxophone was still primarily considered more suitable for jazz and other popular musics.

Following the intermission, undergraduate percussion student Cody Holmes will perform a movement from the contemporary Marimba Concerto of French composer Emmanuel Séjourné, with strings-only accompaniment conducted by Ms. Lazarova. Séjourné has composed many other concertos for percussion instruments that have gained international fame, and the string orchestra writing for this particular piece has established it as one of the few percussion concertos that gives the marimba an instrumentally lyric voice.

The final concerto soloist of the evening will be undergraduate violinist Justus Ross. Ms. Lazarova will conduct the full orchestra through the pyrotechnical last movement of Édouard Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole, which is regarded more as a violin concerto and less as a proper symphony. Featuring melodic and rhythmic devices borrowed from indigenous Spanish music, Lalo’s composition helped to popularize the usage of Spanish musical materials in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

With great panache and a nod to the “elan of youth,” the concert will close as Professor Mann directs the orchestra through Antonín Dvorák’s lively Carnival Overture. It was originally composed as the second of three overtures in a triptych titled Nature, Life, and Love, with the Carnival piece painting a vivid portrait of the scene that the composer himself described: “The lonely, contemplative wanderer reaches the city at nightfall, where a carnival is in full swing. On every side is heard the clangor of instruments, mingled with shouts of joy and the unrestrained hilarity of people giving vent to their feelings in their songs and dance tunes.”

The concert is free and open to the public.