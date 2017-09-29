|
Women's & Gender Studies invite LGBTQ students to post and share their response to questions such as; what do you need/get from your allies?
Come to DOAK Hall 123, now till October 4th, to share on social media using #MyAllies, and snap a selfie with your #MyAllies sign!
If you cannot come by DOAK 123, download and print the sign here and post using the hashtag #MyAllies;https://www.glsen.org/sites/default/files/GLSEN-Ally-Week-Unselfie-Sign.pdf
Ally Week is a student-organized GLSEN program in which LGBTQ students and LGBTQ educators hold a national conversation about what they need from their allies. Ally Week is for everyone: straight and cisgender allies to LGBTQ youth are encouraged to learn about what actions they can take to support their LGBTQ peers, educator allies use Ally Week as an opportunity to teach lessons about compassion and diversity, and LGBTQ youth can learn about how to support one another's overlapping, intersecting identities.
Are you an Ally of LGBT+ Youth? We want to hear your feedback too. Come by DOAK 123 and take your selfie with a special message.
For educators who want to be more involved check out GLSEN resources here; https://www.glsen.org/article/ally-week-educator-guide
In 2005, members of GLSEN's Jump-Start National Student Leadership Team came up with an idea to celebrate allies committed to ensuring safe and affirming schools for all, and to encourage students to take action to support LGBTQ students. The idea turned into the first Ally Week celebrated in schools nationwide in September.
GLSEN is the leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe and inclusive schools for all students. Established nationally in 1990, GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
|Posted:
9/29/2017
Originator:
Patricia Earl
Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu
Department:
Womens Studies Program
