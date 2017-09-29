Women's & Gender Studies invite LGBTQ students to post and share their response to questions such as; what do you need/get from your allies?

Come to DOAK Hall 123, now till October 4th, to share on social media using

, and snap a selfie with your #MyAllies sign!

If you cannot come by DOAK 123, download and print the sign here and post using the hashtag #MyAllies;

https://www.glsen.org/

sites/default/files/

GLSEN-Ally-Week-Unselfie-Si

Ally Week is a student-organized GLSEN program in which LGBTQ students and LGBTQ educators hold a national conversation about what they need from their allies. Ally Week is for everyone: straight and cisgender allies to LGBTQ youth are encouraged to learn about what actions they can take to supp

ort their LGBTQ peers, educator allies use Ally Week as an opportunity to teach lessons about compassion and diversity, and LGBTQ youth can learn about how to support one another's overlapping, intersecting identities.



