



The TTU IT Division recommends that all iPhone and iPad users update to iOS 11.0.1 at their earliest convenience. You may find information about updating your iOS device online at



For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at As previously announced , Apple released iOS 11 on Tuesday, September 19. However, an issue with the native Mail app prevented some TTU email users from sending or replying to email messages. In order to address this, and to patch other security vulnerabilities, Apple has released an update: iOS 11.0.1.. You may find information about updating your iOS device online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate . A summary of the security updates for iOS 11.0.1 may be found at https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208143 For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

9/27/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

