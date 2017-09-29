First Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs will be holding a kick-back event to connect with First Generation College (FGC) students in their first or second-year on the Texas Tech campus. FGTMP staff and students will be on site to discuss all free resources and answer any questions students may have. Computerized sign up station will be on site for interested students to become official members of First Gen. Programs. Students who sign up on site will receive a free t-shirt; refreshments will be available. For more information please contact Patrick Byrne at patrick.byrne@ttu.edu Posted:

9/29/2017



Originator:

Floyd Salinas



Email:

JR.salinas@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Programs



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2017



Location:

SUB Lubbock Room 1ST Floor



