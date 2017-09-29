TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
First Generation College Student Kick-Back Event
First Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs will be holding a kick-back event to connect with First Generation College (FGC) students in their first or second-year on the Texas Tech campus. FGTMP staff and students will be on site to discuss all free resources and answer any questions students may have. Computerized sign up station will be on site for interested students to become official members of First Gen. Programs. Students who sign up on site will receive a free
 t-shirt; refreshments will be available. For more information please contact Patrick Byrne at patrick.byrne@ttu.edu 
Posted:
9/29/2017

Originator:
Floyd Salinas

Email:
JR.salinas@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Programs

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/29/2017

Location:
SUB Lubbock Room 1ST Floor

