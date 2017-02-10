TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Due Friday: Proposals for the College and Faculty Diversity Development Grants
College and Faculty Diversity Development Grants are available through the Office of the Interim Vice President for the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.  

College proposals are being accepted for the $5,000 College Diversity Development Grant for discipline-specific diversity programs within any TTU academic college.  These proposals should have college-wide support.

The Faculty proposals are being accepted for the $2,000 Faculty Diversity Development Grant.   These proposals requires tenure-track or tenured faculty to support scholarship and creative activities necessary for promotion and tenure.

For more information go to:  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/iduesa/funding.php 
Application materials are due by Friday, October 6, 2017.

Call:  742-7025 or send an email to diversity@ttu.edu requesting an application. 
Posted:
10/2/2017

Originator:
Avelina Padilla

Email:
avelina.padilla@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity


Categories