



The Faculty proposals are being accepted for the $2,000 Faculty Diversity Development Grant. These proposals requires tenure-track or tenured faculty to support scholarship and creative activities necessary for promotion and tenure.





For more information go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/iduesa/funding.php





Call: 742-7025 or send an email to diversity@ttu.edu requesting an application.

College proposals are being accepted for thefor discipline-specific diversity programs within any TTU academic college. These proposals should have college-wide support.