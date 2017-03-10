HLSA Presents Justice Eva Guzman of the Texas Supreme Court to speak about civility in the legal profession. Justice Guzman will speak on Tuesday, October 3 in LAW 109. Lunch will be provided.





The Honorable Eva Guzman joined the Supreme Court of Texas in 2009, making history as the first Latina to sit on the state's highest civil court. The next year, the people of Texas elected her to a full term. She became the first Hispanic woman elected to statewide office in Texas. A proud Texan, Justice Guzman strives for excellence and believes "a judge's highest duty is to uphold the constitution."

Sponsored by the Hispanic Law Student Association, a registered student organization.