



“The Arts in Prague” (Czech Republic), a 3-hr. graduate course, includes multiple daily arts events for ONE MONTH in one of Europe’s most intriguing cities. The J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Theatre and Dance offer a course which focuses on policies of arts education and funding, as well as the Czech culture as it pertains to the arts—music, theatre, visual arts, dance, etc.



Scholarships are available from the Study Abroad Office (competitive) and the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts. Now is the time to commit to an important cultural study abroad experience that is LIFE-CHANGING.



Info meeting: October 13 (Friday), noon, Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Lab Theatre



Contact Dr. Linda Donahue, School of Theatre and Dance at linda.donahue@ttu.edu Posted:

10/2/2017



Originator:

Cory Norman



Email:

cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/13/2017



Location:

Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Lab Theatre



