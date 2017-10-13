|
STUDY IN PRAGUE THIS SUMMER!
“The Arts in Prague” (Czech Republic), a 3-hr. graduate course, includes multiple daily arts events for ONE MONTH in one of Europe’s most intriguing cities. The J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Theatre and Dance offer a course which focuses on policies of arts education and funding, as well as the Czech culture as it pertains to the arts—music, theatre, visual arts, dance, etc.
Scholarships are available from the Study Abroad Office (competitive) and the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts. Now is the time to commit to an important cultural study abroad experience that is LIFE-CHANGING.
Info meeting: October 13 (Friday), noon, Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Lab Theatre
Contact Dr. Linda Donahue, School of Theatre and Dance at linda.donahue@ttu.edu
|Posted:
10/2/2017
Originator:
Cory Norman
Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2017
Location:
Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Lab Theatre
