The Boots, Bows, and Rainbow Ties Gala will kick-off Tech's 3rd Annual Pride Week on Monday, October 9, 6:00 p.m. in the SUB Matador Room. Our special guest will be Phyllis Frye Tickets are available for purchase online . General admission is $30 and student tickets are $15. Catering provided by Top Tier.





Shine your boots, tie those bows, and add a splash of color! We'll see you at the Gala!