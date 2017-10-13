Women's & Gender Studies announces the 10th Annual Gender & Gender Identity Colloquium, which will take place on the campus of Texas Tech University, Friday, October 13, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Four 50 minute sessions and our keynote address will be in the Student Union Building, Matador room. See the schedule for details.



Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and gender identity in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.

The Gender & Gender Identity Colloquium highlights feminist research and debates challenging Western culture definition of gender as a binary concept, with two rigidly fixed options: male or female, both grounded in a person's physical anatomy. Through multiple presentations we intend to reach farther into the understanding of biology, gender expression, and gender identity as intersected in a multidimensional array of possibilities.

Registration is open now and FREE to all. A box lunch of $10 is available for purchase.

Note: For faculty wanting to use this event as an extra credit opportunity, proof of attendance will be provided.



CONTACT: Women's & Gender Studies T (806) 742.4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu