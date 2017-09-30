TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Kappa Alpha Psi Informational Meeting

Come and learn about Kappa Alpha Psi. COAT AND TIE REQUIRED

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
9/28/2017

Bryan Sanyi

bryan.sanyi@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/30/2017

Masked Rider Room SUB

