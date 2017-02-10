The October edition of the AFISM Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:
www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism_newsletter_Oct_2017.pdf
Included in this issue are articles about the following:
- Exempt Employee Paycheck Errors
- Payroll Services New Website
- Using HR009 - Salary Roster by FOAP Report
- Tips on Registering for Classes Offered by AFISM
- AFISM Class Schedule for October
Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training Website: kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training