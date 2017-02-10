TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AFISM's Newsletter is Published

The October edition of the AFISM Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

 www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism_newsletter_Oct_2017.pdf 

Included in this issue are articles about the following:

  • Exempt Employee Paycheck Errors
  • Payroll Services New Website
  • Using HR009 - Salary Roster by FOAP Report
  • Tips on Registering for Classes Offered by AFISM
  • AFISM Class Schedule for October

Link to AFISM Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:  kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training


Posted:
10/2/2017

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


Categories