

Monday

Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos

Soup: Green Chili Stew

Carving Station – Flank Steak

Tuesday

Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops

Soup – Chicken Tortilla

Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast

Wednesday

Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station - Roast Beef

Thursday

Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish

Soup: Italian wedding

Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork Roast

Friday

Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Posted:

9/29/2017



Originator:

Kylie Wright



Email:

kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Departmental

