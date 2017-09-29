TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SKYVIEWS WEEKLY MENU!!!


Monday
Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos
Soup: Green Chili Stew
Carving Station – Flank Steak


Tuesday
Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops
Soup – Chicken Tortilla
Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast

 
Wednesday
Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna
Soup: Tomato Basil
Carving Station - Roast Beef


Thursday
Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish
Soup: Italian wedding
Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork Roast


Friday
Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos
Soup: Pozole
Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken

 

For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Posted:
9/29/2017

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


Categories