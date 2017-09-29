Monday
Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos
Soup: Green Chili Stew
Carving Station – Flank Steak
Tuesday
Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops
Soup – Chicken Tortilla
Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast
Wednesday
Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna
Soup: Tomato Basil
Carving Station - Roast Beef
Thursday
Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish
Soup: Italian wedding
Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork Roast
Friday
Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos
Soup: Pozole
Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken
