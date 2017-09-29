



Food for the Hungry presents the TOBYMAC Hits Deep Tour 2018! TobyMac is back with another star-studded lineup for this year's Hits Deep Tour! Joining Toby will be Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Ryan Stevenson, and Finding Favour.Tickets for the March 9th Lubbock show go on sale at 10:00am Friday, September 29 at www.selectaseatlubbock.com , by phone at 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.NEW FOR 2018 a 20% discount will be offered during the first weekend of sales only! Use the code "INSIDER" from on sale 9/29 – 11:59pm 10/1 and you can save 20%!Additional information will be available online at www.awakeningevents.com

9/29/2017



