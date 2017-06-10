Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents the Everything is Collective (EIC) art group’s A Concept is a Brick at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the October 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, October 6, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Everything is Collective is composed of three collaborating artists: Zachary Norman, Jason Lukas, and Aaron Hegert. A Concept is a Brick exhibition is the end product of the group’s mutual collaboration, making, and remaking of the images. As the group notes, “the resulting images, hybrids that combine photography and 3D rendering, explore the many ways an object or an idea can change its meaning depending on how it is produced and presented: A brick can be used to build a powerful structure, or it can be thrown through a window.” Creating textures, spaces, and voids the EIC create windows into realms that question space, meaning, and photographic processes.

The founders of Everything is Collective: Zachary Norman, Jason Lukas, and Aaron Hegert have worked together for years as a group and independently. Norman is a visiting lecturer and research associate at the University of Notre Dame, he has also exhibited with the group and others including at Present Company, Brooklyn, New York. Lukas’s work has been published and exhibited internationally, including the Current Obsessions, Webber Gallery, London. Aaron Hegert previously taught at Whittier College, but is now a visiting professor at Texas Tech University. Hegert has had exhibitions with the group and individually including, a 2016 solo exhibition entitled Echo Decoy Limit, at Royal Nonesuch in Oakland, CA

The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additionally, we thank the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, and Dean Noel Zahler, for the support provided for programs in the School of Art. Special support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.

