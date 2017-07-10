Landmark Arts in the Texas Tech School of Art presents Current Reflections on the Natural and Manmade , an exhibition of artwork curated by Gail M. Brown. Featuring the work of thirty-two nationally recognized artists, the exhibition will be presented in the Landmark and Studio Galleries of the School of Art. Opening reception for the exhibition will be Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 5-7 PM. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.





Gail M. Brown is a nationally acclaimed independent curator of contemporary craft based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She trained as a printmaker at the Philadelphia College of Art where she identified her own connection to process and media while exploring etching and lithography. She has long been a passionate observer of the unique potential of art in craft media. She curates focused exhibitions which share exceptional work from a national/international body of mature and mid-career artists and introduce potent ideas and forms to audiences. She has curated over seventy-five national exhibitions.





Current Reflections features the work of thirty-two nationally recognized artists who work in clay, fibers, glass, jewelry, metals, mixed media, repurposed media and wood. Artists curated into the exhibition are, says Brown, "... exceptional visual artists who have chosen craft media for its expressive potential and tactile nature, exploring process to articulate and visually develop their personally held ideas."





Artists in the exhibition include: Harriete Estel Berman Susie Brandt Undine Brod Kathy Buszkiewicz Sonya Clark Amber Cowan Michelle Erickson David Freda Lauren Gallaspy Julia Galloway John G. Garrett Susan Hagen Jennifer Halvorson Rain Harris Ron Isaacs collaborating artists Robin Kranitzky and Kim Overstreet Ted Lott Sharon Massey John McQueen Mark Newport Richard Notkin Harold O'Connor Judy Onofrio Stephen Saracino, Biba Schutz, Joyce J. Scott, Carol Shinn, Lin Stanionis, Norwood Viviano, Catherine Winkler and Paula Winokur.





This exhibition is presented in conjunction with the 2017 Texas Metals Symposium which will feature presentations by the following artists included in the exhibition – Joyce J. Scott (Keynote address), David Freda, Sharon Massey, and Lin Stanionis. The Symposium will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM prior to the opening reception for the exhibition.





Gallery hours are 8 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM Saturdays, and 12 – 4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



