APPETIZER:
Cheese Tartlet: Small Pastry topped with a mix of Gouda and Crème Fraiche with a dash of Cayenne Pepper
SOUP & SALAD:
French Onion Soup: Beef Broth with seasoned caramelized Onions finished with a slice of French Bread and Melted Swiss Cheese
Salade Nicoise: Boston Lettuce with Eggs, Tomatoes, Green Bans, Yellow Creamer Potatoes, and Nicoise Olives with a Red Wine Vinegar dressing
ENTREES:
Boeuf Bourguignon: Tender Beef with sautéed Carrots and Onions, and crispy Bacon pieces with a rich Wine Sauce
OR
Supremes de Volaille aux Champignons: Chicken rubbed with Lemon juice and Butter with creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Fresh Parsley
*Entrees are served with French Brioche and Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce*
DESSERT:
Chocolate Mousse: Chocolate Mousse topped with Fresh Whipped Cream and Seasonal Berries
***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!