SKYVIEWS JULIA CHILD INSPIRED DINNER SERIES!!

 

APPETIZER:

Cheese Tartlet: Small Pastry topped with a mix of Gouda and Crème Fraiche with a dash of Cayenne Pepper

SOUP & SALAD:

French Onion Soup: Beef Broth with seasoned caramelized Onions finished with a slice of French Bread and Melted Swiss Cheese

Salade Nicoise: Boston Lettuce with Eggs, Tomatoes, Green Bans, Yellow Creamer Potatoes, and Nicoise Olives with a Red Wine Vinegar dressing

ENTREES:

Boeuf Bourguignon: Tender Beef with sautéed Carrots and Onions, and crispy Bacon pieces with a rich Wine Sauce

OR

Supremes de Volaille aux Champignons: Chicken rubbed with Lemon juice and Butter with creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Fresh Parsley

*Entrees are served with French Brioche and Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce*

DESSERT:

Chocolate Mousse: Chocolate Mousse topped with Fresh Whipped Cream and Seasonal Berries


***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Posted:
9/29/2017

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


