APPETIZER: Cheese Tartlet: Small Pastry topped with a mix of Gouda and Crème Fraiche with a dash of Cayenne Pepper SOUP & SALAD: French Onion Soup: Beef Broth with seasoned caramelized Onions finished with a slice of French Bread and Melted Swiss Cheese Salade Nicoise: Boston Lettuce with Eggs, Tomatoes, Green Bans, Yellow Creamer Potatoes, and Nicoise Olives with a Red Wine Vinegar dressing ENTREES: Boeuf Bourguignon: Tender Beef with sautéed Carrots and Onions, and crispy Bacon pieces with a rich Wine Sauce OR

Supremes de Volaille aux Champignons: Chicken rubbed with Lemon juice and Butter with creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Fresh Parsley *Entrees are served with French Brioche and Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce* DESSERT: Chocolate Mousse: Chocolate Mousse topped with Fresh Whipped Cream and Seasonal Berries





***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!



Posted:

9/29/2017



Originator:

Kylie Wright



Email:

kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Departmental

