Calling All Book-Lovers: Come to the Atrium to talk books with English professors and students. Free Coffee! Treats! We especially welcome our Family Weekend Visitors.

Posted:

9/29/2017



Originator:

Julie Couch



Email:

julie.couch@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2017



Location:

Atrium, on the 2nd floor of the English Building, across from Room 211



Arts & Entertainment