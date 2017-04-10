El Paso Electric is recruiting undergraduate and graduate students for the 2018 Summer College Internship Program in El Paso, TX!

As a participant of the El Paso Electric (EPE) Company Summer College Internship Program, you’ll gain valuable on-the-job experience in one of our corporate divisions, and advance your leadership and professional competencies through challenging work projects and development training. This unique program allows participants to network with executives and business leaders in the Company, gain electrical utility work experience, and build transferable skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and effective communication.

This paid program recruits students from colleges and universities throughout the country who have a vested interest in the power industry with the goal of retaining that talent back to El Paso, TX or Las Cruces, NM upon graduation. Students who participate in this program are attending college in an area outside of the El Paso and Las Cruces area and are interested in building their career in the utility industry or within EPE’s service territory.

The dress code for the event is casual.

