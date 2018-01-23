Intramural Sports is hiring sport officials for the spring 2018 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below, for the sport you are interested in officiating. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.

Basketball Tuesday, January 30th, @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201

Thursday, February 1st @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Softball Thursday, February 15 @ 6pm, Rec Center, Room 201

Monday, February 19 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Outdoor Soccer Monday, March 5 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201

Tuesday, March 6 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

1/23/2018



Brett Jackson



brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

