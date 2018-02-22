Intramural Sports is hiring Soccer Officials for the spring 2018 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.

Outdoor Soccer Monday, March 5 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201

Tuesday, March 6 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

2/22/2018



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





