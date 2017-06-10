TTU HomeTechAnnounce

National Guard or Reserve service members needed for online study!

We are looking for undergraduate and graduate military association (veteran, active duty, reserve, National Guard, ROTC or dependent) students to participate in a short online study regarding their university and educational experience. Students will take an online survey which will last 15-20 minutes. Study participation is completely confidential. Participating students will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.


If you are interested in participating, please click the link below:

 

https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cPgr8II3OD6xlZ3

 

For more information, please contact Lou Ortiz (lou.ortiz@ttu.edu) at 806-834-6538, Britt Gorrall (britt.gorrall@ttu.edu) or Human Research Protection Program (hrpp@ttu.edu) at 806-742-2064.

 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. 
10/6/2017

Brittany Gorrall

britt.gorrall@ttu.edu

